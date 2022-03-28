CEO resigns from Star Entertainment (ASX:SGR)

Company News

by Lauren Evans March 28, 2022 11:19 AM

Star Entertainment's (ASX:SGR) managing director and chief executive officer Matt Bekier has tendered his resignation amid a review of the company’s operations.

Star said Mr Bekier’s decision follows issues raised in the public hearings in connection with the review of Star Sydney. While it remains ongoing, he informed the board that as managing director and CEO he is accountable for the effectiveness and adequacy of the company’s processes, policies, people and culture.

Mr Bekier said the right thing to do was for him to take responsibility. He will step down from the board immediately, and will work with the board to transition his executive responsibilities in an orderly manner.

His final departure date is yet to be determined.

Shares in Star Entertainment (ASX:SGR)  are trading 0.3 per cent lower at $3.22. 

