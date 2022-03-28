Stocks of the Hour: St Barbara, Qube & Bendigo Bank

St Barbara’sproduction guidance for the 2022 financial year has been cut after a Covid outbreak affected its ability to ramp up operations at its Simberi operation. It said a combination of limited operators and maintainers during the outbreak resulted in low truck availability reducing the amount of material mined and hauled. Full year production guidance is set to be between 275,000 ounces and 290,000 ounces. Shares are trading almost 2 per cent lower at $1.49.Qubehas sold its option to buy land at Beveridge, north of Melbourne, for the development of a rail freight terminal to National Intermodal Corporation (Commonwealth Government Business Enterprise). Under the arrangement, Qube has also been given the right to repurchase the option if National Intermodal chooses not to exercise before September this year. Shares are trading 0.2 per cent higher at $3.10Bendigo and Adelaide Bankhas appointed Andrew Morgan from Colonial First State as its new chief financial officer (CFO) for Bendigo. Mr Morgan will start in June and replace Travis Crouch who will step down to deputy CFO. Shares are trading 0.5 per cent higher at $10.19.