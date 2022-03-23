Santos (ASX:STO) announces oil discovery in WA

Energy giant Santossays its Pavo-1 exploration well has made a significant oil discovery 46 kilometres east of its Dorado oil field in offshore Western Australia.Pavo-1, which is 70 per cent owned by Santos and 30 per cent owned by Carnavon Energy, is located about 160 kilometres north-east of Port Hedland.“The Pavo-1 success is expected to support a potential low-cost tie-back to the first phase of the proposed Dorado development, with Pavo north having an estimated breakeven cost of less than US$10 per barrel, and future gas production from the Bedout basin providing a source of supply into our existing domestic gas infrastructure in Western Australia,” said chief executive officer Kevin Gallagher.“With the global oil and gas markets seeing increased volatility, low-CO2 oil and gas resources at Dorado and Pavo add significantly to Australia’s national energy security."Shares in Santosare trading 0.3 per cent higher at $7.81.