Imugene (ASX:IMU) receives approval to commence US clinical trial

Imugenehas received approval from the western institutional review board to commence a phase 1 clinical trial of its oncolytic virotherapy candidate, VAXINIA, for patients with multiple solid tumours.The US component of the Phase 1 trial will be conducted under the Food and Drug Administration investigational new drug process. The trial is expected to run for 24 months and will be funded from existing budgets and resources.Imugene said the trial will be done at the cancer treatment facility City of Hope, which is the first US hospital to receive ethics approval. It also said additional clinical sites will be opened across the US this year.“The start of our USA VAXINIA study is a significant milestone for Imugene and clinicians treating Americans faced with the challenge of metastatic advanced solid tumors,” said chief executive officer Leslie Chong.Shares in Imugeneare trading 10.4 per cent higher at $0.29.