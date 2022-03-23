Sheila Lines to resign from oOh!media (ASX:OML)

by Lauren Evans March 23, 2022 11:14 AM

After four years in her role, Sheila Lines has announced her intention to resign as chief financial officer (CFO) of oOh!media (ASX:OML).

The advertising company said Sheila will depart from the company later this year to pursue external opportunities and will assist in the transition to a new CFO.

“She has been instrumental as part of the executive team in steering oOh! through the pandemic and strengthening the company’s competitive position,” said chief executive officer Cathy O’Connor.

“She will be leaving the group with a strong balance sheet and capital management position which is fundamental to our strategic growth agenda. We are fortunate to retain Sheila’s continuing contribution as we transition to a new CFO.”

Shares in oOh!media (ASX:OML) are trading 0.9 per cent higher at $1.69.

