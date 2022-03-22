Mayne Pharma (ASX:MYX) appoints Ann Custin as non-executive director

Company News

by Lauren Evans March 22, 2022 01:46 PM

Mayne Pharma (ASX:MYX) announced that Ann Custin has accepted an invitation to join the company’s board as a non-executive director, effective from tomorrow.

Ms Custin was most recently a board director and chief financial officer of Siemens Medical Solutions, which is now called Siemens Healthineers. Previously, she was chief operating and financial officer of Scient’x Group, and president and chief executive officer of USA Draeger Medical Systems.

Ms Custin is currently a director of two women’s health focused companies. ASX-listed Volpara Health and NASDAQ-listed Establishment Labs.

She will also join Mayne Pharma’s audit and risk committee.

Shares in Mayne Pharma (ASX:MYX) are trading 3.3 per cent lower at $0.24. 

Image from: https://www.volparahealth.com/people/ann-custin/
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.