Mayne Pharma (ASX:MYX) appoints Ann Custin as non-executive director

Mayne Pharmaannounced that Ann Custin has accepted an invitation to join the company’s board as a non-executive director, effective from tomorrow.Ms Custin was most recently a board director and chief financial officer of Siemens Medical Solutions, which is now called Siemens Healthineers. Previously, she was chief operating and financial officer of Scient’x Group, and president and chief executive officer of USA Draeger Medical Systems.Ms Custin is currently a director of two women’s health focused companies. ASX-listed Volpara Health and NASDAQ-listed Establishment Labs.She will also join Mayne Pharma’s audit and risk committee.Shares in Mayne Pharmaare trading 3.3 per cent lower at $0.24.Image from: https://www.volparahealth.com/people/ann-custin/