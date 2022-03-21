Stocks of the Hour: New Hope, Telix Pharmaceuticals & Bubs Australia

Register - Investor event
New Hope (ASX:NHC)
has posted a strong financial performance for the half year ending January 31, underpinned by a surge in coal prices during the period. The company reported a net profit after tax of $330.4 million, compared to a $55.4 million loss in the prior year period. New Hope is set to pay an interim dividend of 17 cents per share and a special dividend of 13 cents per share in May this year. Shares are trading 8.5 per cent higher at $3.18.
Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX)
said the buildout has commenced at its radiopharmaceutical production facility in Brussels South, Belgium. The company also said it has secured a $18.2 million debt financing package to help fund the first stages of building. The facility is set to serve as the primary European manufacturing site for Telix’s products. Shares are trading over 1 per cent higher at $4.99.
Bubs Australia (ASX:BUB)
has announced the launch of its Bubs Supreme infant formula and toddler milk, which will be on the shelf in 500 Coles supermarkets from May this year. Bubs Supreme allows the company to access the global A2 beta-casein protein milk market, as well as leverage the consumer trend towards premiumisation in China. Shares are trading 5.8 per cent higher at $0.46.