China’s exports of rare-earth products experienced a decrease in December compared to the previous month, according to customs data released on Sunday. The total volume of outbound flows for these materials, crucial in various high-tech sectors, amounted to 6,745 tons, a reduction from the 6,958 tons recorded in November. These materials are used in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, weapons systems, and other high-tech applications. The rare-earth category is largely dominated by rare-earth magnets, a product that has provided China with critical leverage in a series of trade disputes that have shaken markets.

Rare earths have become a focal point in international trade relations, particularly as the US and other countries aim to challenge China’s control over their mining and processing. While tensions between Beijing and Washington have eased, recent attention has shifted to Japan following China’s announcement of potential controls on shipments to the country with possible military applications. This announcement came after remarks made by Japan’s prime minister regarding Taiwan last year.

Further tightening the regulatory environment, Beijing is considering stricter scrutiny of licenses required to ship these minerals to Japan, according to the China Daily. This consideration follows the Ministry of Commerce’s recent statement regarding shipment controls.

The export figures released encompass shipments to all destinations, without providing a detailed breakdown by either geography or specific product type. A more comprehensive dataset is anticipated to be released on Tuesday, which may offer further insights into the specifics of these export trends.