Westpac (ASX:WBC) appoints Yianna Papanikolaou as Chief Transformation Officer

by Lauren Evans March 16, 2022 11:15 AM

Westpac (ASX:WBC) has appointed Yianna Papanikolaou to the newly created position of chief transformation officer.

Ms Papanikolaou will sit on the group’s executive team and report to chief executive officer Peter King. The bank said she will have responsibility for major change and investment programs and accountability for the customer outcomes and risk excellence program.

Ms Papanikolaou recently joined Westpac as general manager, group transformation office. Before that, she was at Deutsche Bank in the UK.

“Yianna brings a wealth of global experience in large scale transformations across major organisations,” said chief executive officer Peter King. 

Ms Papanikolaou will commence in the role in late April. 

Shares in Westpac (ASX:WBC) are trading 0.6 per cent higher at $23.62. 

