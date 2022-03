Healius’board has approved an on-market share buyback of up to $100 million over the next 12 months.The healthcare company said the buy-back will be managed within the ‘10/12 limit’ permitted by the Corporations Act, and therefore does not require shareholder approval.Healius intends to conduct the buyback having regard to the prevailing share price, market conditions and any incremental capital requirements.Shares in Healiusare trading 3.3 per cent higher at $4.45.