Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX) completes $100m placement

Westgold Resourceshas completed its $100 million placement to new and existing investors.Under the placement, 48 million new shares were issued at $2.10 per share. The placement price represents a 13.9 per cent discount to the company's closing price last Wednesday.Westgold said the funds will be used to accelerate its Murchison and Bryah growth strategy, which focuses on establishing a systematic pathway towards 400,000 plus ounces per annum from FY24.Shares in Westgold Resourcesare trading 14.1 per cent lower at $2.10.