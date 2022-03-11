Omni Bridgeway (ASX:OBL) provides update on QLD floods appeal

In relation to the Brisbane Floods class action, Omni Bridgeway’sleave to appeal to the High Court of Australia is scheduled to be heard on April 12.This comes after the NSW Supreme Court decided against the appeal in favour of Seqwater, a state-owned enterprise of Queensland.Omni Bridgeway said the Court of Appeal decision reversed the first instance finding of liability against Seqwater in relation to the operation of the Wivenhoe and Somerset Dams in 2011.It also said if the leave application is granted, then the High Court will determine the appeal in a separate hearing which is likely to be heard in FY23.Shares in Omni Bridgewayare trading 1.2 per cent lower at $3.30.