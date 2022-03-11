Stocks of the Hour: Nickel Mines, Incitec Pivot & Breville

Nickel Mineshas withdrawn its Share Purchase Plan after noting the retraction in the company’s share price and current market volatility. The miner said applications had far exceeded the $18 million target after it reached around $57 million. However, the company will refund applicants on March 16. Shares are trading 4.1 per cent higher at $1.27.Incitec Pivothas appointed Paul Victor from Sasol in South Africa as Incitec’s chief financial officer (CFO). Chris Opperman will continue as interim CFO until Victor starts on July 1. Shares are trading 4.3 per cent higher at $3.77.Meanwhile, the kitchen appliance maker Brevilleis set to acquire the Italian-based coffee group LELIT. The transaction is expected to complete by early July, following a pre-acquisition restructure of the LELIT group. Shares are trading 1.5 per cent lower at $26.57.