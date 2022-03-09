Catapult (ASX:CAT) secures 3-year deal with Champion Data

Catapult Group Internationalhas secured a three-year deal with Champion Data to supply performance analysis solutions to the AFL.Catapult said teams across the AFL and AFLW will use its vector SaaS technology to make data-driven decisions, improve player performance, quantify decisions to help prevent injuries, and inform return to play.Catapult has been the performance technology supplier to Champion Data to deliver athlete tracking services to the AFL since 2015."Our continued relationship with Champion Data to partner with the AFL is testament to the incredible possibilities that are unleashed when our performance technology is used in training and on match day,” said chief executive officer Will Lopes.Shares in Catapult Group Internationalare trading 1.9 per cent higher at $1.10.