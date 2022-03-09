Catapult (ASX:CAT) secures 3-year deal with Champion Data

Company News

by Lauren Evans March 09, 2022 02:20 PM

Catapult Group International (ASX:CAT) has secured a three-year deal with Champion Data to supply performance analysis solutions to the AFL. 

Catapult said teams across the AFL and AFLW will use its vector SaaS technology to make data-driven decisions, improve player performance, quantify decisions to help prevent injuries, and inform return to play.

Catapult has been the performance technology supplier to Champion Data to deliver athlete tracking services to the AFL since 2015.

"Our continued relationship with Champion Data to partner with the AFL is testament to the incredible possibilities that are unleashed when our performance technology is used in training and on match day,” said chief executive officer Will Lopes.

Shares in Catapult Group International (ASX:CAT) are trading 1.9 per cent higher at $1.10. 
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.