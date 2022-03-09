Santos' (ASX:STO) Bayu-Undan project is a step closer

Company News

by Lauren Evans March 09, 2022 01:05 PM

Santos (ASX:STO) has announced entry into the front-end engineering and design (FEED) phase for the proposed Bayu-Undan carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

The energy giant said the project could permanently store up to 10 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per annum, equivalent to about 1.5 per cent of Australia’s carbon emissions each year. It also said the project is critical in helping the world meet its climate goals.

The Bayu-Undan FEED work will include engineering and design for additional CO2 processing capacity at Darwin LNG, plus repurposing of the Bayu-Undan facilities for carbon sequestration operations after gas production ceases.

The project requires necessary agreements between the two companies and governments of Timor-Leste and Australia.

“Located in Timor-Leste with potential CO2 sources from Australian gas projects and other industries in the Northern Territory, Bayu-Undan CCS could be the start of a valuable new carbon services industry for Timor-Leste,” said chief executive officer Kevin Gallagher.

“It would create new jobs and a new revenue stream for the nation once gas production from Bayu-Undan ceases.”

Shares in Santos (ASX:STO) are trading 0.3 per cent lower at $7.84.
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.