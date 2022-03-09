Stocks of the Hour: Aristocrat, Origin Energy & Aurelia Metals

Company News

by Lauren Evans March 09, 2022 11:00 AM

Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) says it does not anticipate that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will have a material impact on earnings, despite having around 1,000 people who normally work within Aristocrat’s Pixel organisation in Ukraine. The company has assisted over two-thirds of its Ukraine-based employees and their families to voluntarily relocate. Shares are trading 4.2 per cent higher at $35.25.

Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) announced it intends to undertake an initial on-market share buyback of $250 million, which is expected to commence in April this year. Chief executive officer Frank Calabria said, “Origin is in a strong financial position.” Shares are trading 0.4 per cent higher at $5.80.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rain currently impacting the east coast of Australia, Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI) suspended production at its Dargues Gold Mine in NSW. The company said record rainfall has impacted both the underground mine and surface infrastructure. Shares are trading 5.9 per cent lower at 44 cents.

