FirstWave (ASX:FCT) extends contract with Telstra

FirstWave Cloud Technologyhas extended its contract with Telstrafor another two years, with a further two-year option.The global cybersecurity company said the contract will include additional cybersecurity services provided through FirstWave’s CyberCision platform.”We are pleased to deepen our longstanding relationship with Telstra, our largest customer,” said chief executive officer Danny Maher."The expanded scope of our extended contract reflects Telstra’s increased focus on its cybersecurity offerings and confidence in FirstWave’s capabilities to provide its customers with best-in-class cybersecurity technology.”In addition, FirstWave and Telstra have commenced a marketing campaign to strengthen sales of the contracted products through Telstra’s sales teams and channels.FirstWave said the joint effort is expected to deliver enhanced customer experience for Telstra customers and increased revenues for both companies.Shares in FirstWave Cloud Technologylast traded at $0.061 per share yesterday.