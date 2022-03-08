Stocks of the Hour: Home Consortium, Telix Pharmaceuticals & Calix

Home Consortiumis rebranding its company name to HMC Capital. The new name is said to reflect the company's growth as a fund manager and ambition to become a more diversified asset manager. Shares are trading 2.1 per cent higher at $6.98.Telix Pharmaceuticals’phase three study of investigational kidney cancer, named ZIRCON, has reached its target enrolment of dosing 252 patients. Telix will continue recruiting into the study for another three months. Shares are trading 0.2 per cent higher at $4.66.Calixhas received approval for its crop protection product BOOSTER-Mag, following an initial application in January 2020. The company said the product aims to reduce farmer input costs and produce food more safely and sustainably. Shares are trading 4 per cent higher at $6.50.