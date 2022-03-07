Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) receives $750,000 fine

The Federal Court has fined Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO)
$750,000 after it found the miner breached its continuous disclosure obligations.
Rio Tinto reached a settlement with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission, regarding the impairment of Rio Tinto Coal Mozambique (RTCM), which was reflected in the company's 2012 year-end accounts. RTCM was acquired in 2011 and divested in 2014.
Rio Tinto said the case against Tom Albanese and Guy Elliott has been dismissed.
Shares in Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO)
are trading 0.4 per cent lower at $126.09.