Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) receives $750,000 fine

The Federal Court has fined Rio Tinto$750,000 after it found the miner breached its continuous disclosure obligations.Rio Tinto reached a settlement with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission, regarding the impairment of Rio Tinto Coal Mozambique (RTCM), which was reflected in the company's 2012 year-end accounts. RTCM was acquired in 2011 and divested in 2014.Rio Tinto said the case against Tom Albanese and Guy Elliott has been dismissed.Shares in Rio Tintoare trading 0.4 per cent lower at $126.09.