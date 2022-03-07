Infratil (ASX:IFT) provides update on Vodafone NZ mobile towers

Company News

by Lauren Evans March 07, 2022 11:15 AM

Vodafone New Zealand, 49.9 per cent owned by Infratil (ASX:IFT), has said the potential sale of Vodafone’s passive mobile tower assets has commenced.

Following on from Infratil's recent investor day, Vodafone has been preparing for the potential separation and capital release of its passive mobile infrastructure tower assets.

Infratil said a market engagement process has now commenced with Barrenjoey and UBS to advise Vodafone.

Shares in Infratil (ASX:IFT) are trading 0.4 per cent higher at $7.64.

