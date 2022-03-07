Stocks of the Hour: Appen, AGL Energy & MAAS Group

Company News

by Lauren Evans March 07, 2022 11:05 AM

Appen (ASX:APX) has acquired a minority stake in the synthetic data company Mindtech Global, as part of a round of equity raising which includes other financial investors. Appen said the investment aims to deploy capital into product-led businesses that generate new sources of training data to support AI lifecycles. Shares are trading 1.7 per cent lower at $6.97.

AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) has rejected a revised offer from a consortium led by Brookfield Asset Management and Grok Ventures to acquire the company for $8.25 per share. The AGL board considered the offer was below both the fair value of the company, and therefore was not in the best interests of its shareholders. Shares are trading 0.4 per cent higher at $7.46.

MAAS Group (ASX:MGH) is set to acquire Ellida Estate in Rockhampton Queensland. The company said the acquisition increases the geographic diversity and sustainability of the residential real estate segment. The agreement is expected to complete in July this year. Shares are trading 0.2 per cent higher at $4.44.
 

