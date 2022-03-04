NRW (ASX:NWH) secures 5-year contract at Baralaba North Mine

NRW’ssubsidiary Golding Contractors is set to enter a 5-year mining agreement with Wonbindi Coal at the Baralaba North Mine.The award is valued at around $800 million and will commence in July this year. Meanwhile Golding has provided the mining services at the Baralaba North Mine over the last four years.The scope of work remains the same and includes maintaining and operating a client owned fleet of equipment, producing an Ultra-Low Volatile PCI coal.Shares in NRW Holdingsare trading 1.4 per cent lower at $2.17.