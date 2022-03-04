Stocks of the Hour: Wiluna Mining, Infomedia & QBE Insurance

Wiluna Miningsaid it will immediately suspend shipments of gold concentrate to Russia because of the current invasion of Ukraine. During this period, Wiluna has put arrangements in place to sell and ship all its concentrate to alternative destinations. Shares are trading 0.5 per cent lower at $0.97.Infomediahas appointed Jens Monsees as chief executive officer and managing director, taking over Jim Hassell’s role as interim CEO. Prior to this appointment, Jens worked at BMW Group and Google. He plans to start in May this year. Shares are trading 5.5 per cent higher at $1.53.QBE Insuranceplans to sell its US Westwood Insurance Agency to Baldwin Risk Partners for $375 million. Following the transaction, which is expected to complete in May, QBE will no longer own any agency businesses in North America. Shares are trading 1.1 per cent lower at $10.79.