Stocks of the Hour: Wiluna Mining, Infomedia & QBE Insurance

Company News

by Lauren Evans March 04, 2022 11:00 AM

Wiluna Mining (ASX:WMC) said it will immediately suspend shipments of gold concentrate to Russia because of the current invasion of Ukraine. During this period, Wiluna has put arrangements in place to sell and ship all its concentrate to alternative destinations. Shares are trading 0.5 per cent lower at $0.97.

Infomedia (ASX:IFM) has appointed Jens Monsees as chief executive officer and managing director, taking over Jim Hassell’s role as interim CEO. Prior to this appointment, Jens worked at BMW Group and Google. He plans to start in May this year. Shares are trading 5.5 per cent higher at $1.53.

QBE Insurance (ASX:QBE) plans to sell its US Westwood Insurance Agency to Baldwin Risk Partners for $375 million. Following the transaction, which is expected to complete in May, QBE will no longer own any agency businesses in North America. Shares are trading 1.1 per cent lower at $10.79.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.