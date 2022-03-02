Oelwang to join Novonix (ASX:NVX) board

Novonixhas welcomed founding chief executive officer from Virgin Unite Jean Oelwang to its board of directors.Over the last 17 years, Oelwang has worked with partners to lead the incubation and startup of several global initiatives, according to Novonix. Prior to that, she helped start up mobile phone companies in seven countries.“She brings incredible experience working with large scale organizations, focused on developing best practices for a more sustainable future," said chairman Bob Natter."Having Jean’s expertise on our board will help us remain focused on our company’s rapid growth and scaling of the business while ensuring our strategic plans continue to speak to our corporate social responsibility. I look forward to working with her as we grow and lead the electrification economy.”Shares in Novonixare trading 4.2 per cent lower at $5.20.Image from: https://unite.virgin.com/unite/person/jean-oelwang