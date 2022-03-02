Miners rally, GDP rises 3.4% in Dec Qtr: ASX up 0.2% at noon

After opening lower, the Aussie sharemarket crawled back into positive territory at lunchtime while the crisis between Russia and Ukraine continues. The local bourse is being weighed down by sectors like communication services and real estate while materials and energy stocks are rallying.Heavyweight miners are adding to today’s gains, led by Rio Tintojumping 4.2 per cent higher at $122.78. BHP Grouphas risen 3.4 per cent to $48.13 and Fortescue Metals Groupis trading 3.7 per cent higher at $18.42.Evolution Miningis leading gold stocks higher, up 2.6 per cent to $4.20. Newcrest Miningis up 1.7 per cent to $25.75 and Northern Staris trading 1.1 per cent higher at $10.13.Minerals Resourcesappointed James McClements as its new non-executive chairman following the resignation of Peter Wade. Shares rose 1 per cent to $45.78.Energy stocks are soaring, led by Woodside Petroleumjumping 4.1 per cent to $29.86. Santoshas added 3 per cent to $7.48 and Beach Energyis trading 2.1 per cent higher at $1.57.Major banks are lower except Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which is trading 0.3 per cent higher at $95.09. ANZ Banking Grouphas declined 1.2 per cent to $25.88, Westpac Banking Corporationhas fallen 1 per cent to $22.74, Macquarie Groupis down 0.9 per cent to $181.34 and National Australia Bankis trading 0.7 per cent lower at $29.17.PointsBetis the biggest laggard after rising 17.5 per cent yesterday. Shares are trading 9.2 per cent lower at $3.79, despite no official company news released today.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.2 per cent or 15.9 points higher at 7112.4.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 31 points.The Australian Bureau of Statistics released the nation’s GDP figures for the December quarter, which estimates key economic flows in Australia.The Australian economy rose 3.4 per cent, real net national disposable income rose 1.7 per cent, the terms of trade fell 5.1 per cent, and household saving ratio decreased to 13.6 per cent from 19.8 per cent.Transurbansigned off on the 495 Express Lanes project with the Virginian Government. The US$660 million Northern Extension project aims to improve congestion in Greater Washinton and reduce local neighborhood traffic. The road operator owns a 50 per stake in the project, which is expected to open in 2025. Shares are down 0.6 per cent to $12.57.Telix Pharmaceuticalshas canceled the share purchase plan announced in January due to changing market conditions. The cancellation does not affect the recently completed share placement, which raised $175 million at $7.70 per share. Shares are down 2.1 per cent to $5.05.Under a joint venture, Cimic’sCPB Contractors has been selected to deliver the civil and alignment works for the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport rail link between Orchard Hills and the new Western Sydney Airport Station. Shares are trading 0.1 per cent lower at $22.01.Bass Oilhas entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with a subsidiary of Beach Energy to acquire eight Cooper Basin tenements for $650,000. Shares are flat at $0.0020.The best-performing sector is energy, up 2.7 per cent. The worst-performing sector is communication services, down 1.4 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is PolyNovo, trading 5.9 per cent higher at $1.17. It is followed by shares in Ramelius Resourcesand Rio TintoThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is PointsBet Holdings, trading 9.2 per cent lower at $3.79. It is followed by shares in Janus Henderson Groupand Virgin Money UKGold is trading at US$1935.28 an ounce.Iron ore is 3.8 per cent higher at US$144.45 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 3.11 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 72.65 US cents.