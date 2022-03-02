Stocks of the Hour: Mineral Resources, Transurban & Telix Pharmaceuticals

Company News

by Lauren Evans March 02, 2022 11:05 AM

Minerals Resources (ASX:MIN) appointed James McClements as its new non-executive chairman following the resignation of Peter Wade. McClements began his career at BHP and joined Mineral Resources in 2015, while Wade was appointed executive chairman in 2008 and non-executive chairman in 2012. Shares are trading 2.6 per cent higher at $46.51.

Transurban (ASX:TCL) signed off on the 495 Express Lanes project with the Virginian Government. The US$660 million Northern Extension project aims to improve congestion in Greater Washinton and reduce local neighborhood traffic. The road operator owns a 50 per stake in the project, which is expected to open in 2025. Shares are trading 0.7 per cent lower at $12.55.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) has canceled the share purchase plan announced in January due to changing market conditions. The cancellation does not affect the recently completed share placement, which raised $175 million at $7.70 per share. Shares are trading 2.7 per cent lower at $5.02.
 

