Stocks of the Hour: Mineral Resources, Transurban & Telix Pharmaceuticals

Minerals Resourcesappointed James McClements as its new non-executive chairman following the resignation of Peter Wade. McClements began his career at BHP and joined Mineral Resources in 2015, while Wade was appointed executive chairman in 2008 and non-executive chairman in 2012. Shares are trading 2.6 per cent higher at $46.51.Transurbansigned off on the 495 Express Lanes project with the Virginian Government. The US$660 million Northern Extension project aims to improve congestion in Greater Washinton and reduce local neighborhood traffic. The road operator owns a 50 per stake in the project, which is expected to open in 2025. Shares are trading 0.7 per cent lower at $12.55.Telix Pharmaceuticalshas canceled the share purchase plan announced in January due to changing market conditions. The cancellation does not affect the recently completed share placement, which raised $175 million at $7.70 per share. Shares are trading 2.7 per cent lower at $5.02.