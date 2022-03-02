Bass Oil (ASX:BAS) to acquire eight Cooper Basin assets from Beach

Bass Oilhas entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with a subsidiary of Beach Energyto acquire eight Cooper Basin tenements for $650,000.The assets to be acquired include Beach’s interest in producing Worrior and Padulla oil fields and a number of properties that contain prospective appraisal and exploration opportunities.On completion, Bass will own a 74 per cent to 100 per cent interest in the tenements.In conjunction, Bass has received irrevocable commitments to raise $1.2 million from investors through the issue of 800 million new ordinary shares at $0.0015 a share.“Bass is pleased to announce this acquisition as it is an important step towards becoming a significant owner-operator in the Cooper Basin,” said managing director Tino Guglielmo.“In addition, we are taking this long awaited opportunity to complete a share consolidation and minimum holding buy-back, given the transformative nature of this milestone and our aim to build a successful and profitable oil and gas business.”Shares in Bass Oilare trading flat at $0.002.