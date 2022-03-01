BrainChip (ASX:BRN) appoints new Chairman as Hernandez retires

Software company BrainChiphas appointed Antonio J Viana as chairman of the board effective immediately, following the retirement of Emmanuel Hernandez.Viana joined the board in June last year and is currently a non-executive director and chair of the remuneration and nomination committee.Prior to coming to BrainChip, Viana held several senior executive positions at ARM Holdings. He is currently a non-executive director of Arteris and has been there since 2016.“Antonio’s extensive knowledge of the semiconductor ecosystem and his demonstrated commitment to our continued growth and success are invaluable assets to BrainChip,” said chief executive officer Sean Hehir.BrainChip said Hernandez has left the board after a “remarkable” career spanning 46 years, including on BrainChip’s board since 2017.A search to add a new non-executive board member is underway.Shares in BrainChipare trading 4.2 per cent higher at $1.25.