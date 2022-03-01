BrainChip (ASX:BRN) appoints new Chairman as Hernandez retires

Company News

by Lauren Evans March 01, 2022 02:00 PM

Software company BrainChip (ASX:BRN) has appointed Antonio J Viana as chairman of the board effective immediately, following the retirement of Emmanuel Hernandez.

Viana joined the board in June last year and is currently a non-executive director and chair of the remuneration and nomination committee. 

Prior to coming to BrainChip, Viana held several senior executive positions at ARM Holdings. He is currently a non-executive director of Arteris and has been there since 2016.

“Antonio’s extensive knowledge of the semiconductor ecosystem and his demonstrated commitment to our continued growth and success are invaluable assets to BrainChip,” said chief executive officer Sean Hehir. 

BrainChip said Hernandez has left the board after a “remarkable” career spanning 46 years, including on BrainChip’s board since 2017.

A search to add a new non-executive board member is underway.

Shares in BrainChip (ASX:BRN) are trading 4.2 per cent higher at $1.25. 
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.