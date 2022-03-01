Hinchliffe joins Macquarie (ASX:MQG) as Grady retires

by Lauren Evans March 01, 2022 11:30 AM

Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG) has appointed Michelle Hinchliffe as an independent director to start today, following the retirement of Diana Grady.

The banking giant said Hinchliffe will also become a member of Macquarie’s Board Audit, Board Risk and Board Nominating Committees. Hinchcliffe will also join BHP as an independent director after her 37-year career with KPMG.

“We are delighted to welcome Michelle back to Australia and to Macquarie. Her deep knowledge of finance and financial services and her global experience will be of great value to the Macquarie Boards and our businesses,” said chairman Peter Warne.

“I would also like to reiterate my thanks to Diane Grady, who has been a valued colleague over so many years,” he added.

Shares in Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG) are trading 2.6 per cent higher at $184.45. 
 

