Stocks of the Hour: Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Bank & Viva Energy

Commonwealth Bankhas unveiled its plans to divest its 10 per cent stake in Bank of Hangzhou. The nation’s largest bank is set to bank $1.8 billion from the transaction. The deal includes keeping its remaining 5.57 per cent stake till 2025. Shares are trading 1.6 per cent higher at $94.97.ANZ Bankhas made executive changes following the decision to combine its digital division and separate out its commercial businesses in Australia. Maile Carnegie will step up as group executive for Australian retail, taking over Mark Hand’s role as he departs from the bank. Shares are trading over 1 per cent higher at $26.28.Viva Energyis set to splurge around $43.3 million to build a hydrogen fuel station in Geelong. The project is set to service trucks and recharge electric vehicles in a move to create a green-focused service station. Shares are trading 1.6 per cent higher at $2.48.