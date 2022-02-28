BGH revises takeover bid to Virtus Health (ASX:VRT)

Reproductive technology and IVF specialist Virtus Healthhas received a revised takeover bid from BGH Capital.In a non-binding proposal, BGH improved its takeover offer to $7.65 a share, less any dividends declared by Virtus. It had previously offered $7.10 a share.It also said it would vote its 19.99 per cent stake in the business against the rival bid from CapVest.“BGH will vote all Virtus shares that it owns or controls at the relevant time against any CapVest proposal to acquire Virtus by way of scheme of arrangement, and BGH will not accept into any takeover offer from CapVest with respect to all Virtus shares that it owns or controls at the relevant time,” said BGH.Shares in Virtus Healthare trading 3.5 per cent higher at $7.50.