Liberty Financial (ASX:LFG) reports half year results

by Lauren Evans February 28, 2022 11:11 AM

Liberty Financial (ASX:LFG) posted its results for the half year ending December 31.

The insurance company's statutory net profit after tax grew 40 per cent to $116.5 million, while its revenue lifted 1.7 per cent to $440.6 million. 

Chief executive officer James Boyle said the strong result was achieved in a period that had continued to be unsettling for customers and the economy. “Importantly we were able to continue helping more people with their finances during uncertain economic times,” he added. 

The company boosted its net interest margin to 3.14 per cent, an increase of 7 basis points. No dividend was declared 

Shares in Liberty Financial (ASX:LFG) are trading 0.2 per cent higher at $4.65. 

