Reel to recovery snaps S&P500 2-week losing streak: ASX to rally

The Australian sharemarket is ready to roar to close off the month after US stocks rallied for a second day, rounding out a volatile shortened trading week.The Ukraine crisis dominated headlines with the S&P 500 falling into correction territory on Thursday then marched 2.2 per cent higher for the week. The Dow booked its best day of the year on Friday after recording its worst the day before. The Nasdaq was in bear market territory and staged a 1.6 per cent rise for the week. The 10-year treasury yield went from 1.85 per cent to closing shy of 2 per cent. Oil hit triple digits before easing, gold fell below US$1,900 level while the ASX closed 3.2 lower for the week, amid a strengthening Aussie dollar.With what happened, there are a few things to know - the markets were driven by a range of factors. Yes, Ukraine was front and centre, but there were also company earnings, buybacks, companies trading ex-dividend, and month-end rebalancing. So there was a lot of activity which didn’t relate to the headlines coming from the Russian incursion.Contributing to the volatility was the slapping of sanctions in a bid to minimise the funding of war operations by Russia. The second round of sanctions weren’t as crippling as market participants thought which gave some reprieve. It didn’t target Russia’s oil and gas, only on the elite persons, and banks.Despite the extended sanctions missing Russia’s oil and gas, we are in a tight oil market. This week, OPEC+ are expected to keep to its gradual output increase of 400,000 barrels per day in April. Also, there are high chances that they won’t make their quota which means oil prices remain supported at US$90 a barrel.However, if we overlay this with Russia’s role in the energy play, a third of their oil exports go through Ukraine. So even if there aren’t sanctions in this area, if a situation arises where oil flows can’t get through, higher prices are poised with the risk of stagflation.Current inflation is more than double the European Central Bank’s target so if this was to occur, it would mean that inflation would creep higher, growth would be slower and disposable income would be eroded by inflation, along with the consumer sentiment shock that now they have less to spend. Something to be aware of.Adding to this, if we bring our attention to the start of last week, there were other matters that had investors climb multiple walls of worries. Firstly, inflation, in particular what it means for margins given the strong earnings we’ve seen. Secondly, supply chain disruptions, lastly interest rate hikes and changes in monetary policy.This was particularly pronounced after the nation’s two supermarket giants Woolworths Groupand Coles Groupunveiled strong half-year results. Investors looked beyond the common thread of how pandemic related challenges weighed. The Omicron wave saw staff calling in sick for isolation reasons, inflation was eating into costs of goods and packaging, plus supply chain challenges. All this does hit a business whose model works on low margins, and high volume to create revenue.Other than the whipsaw abroad, we saw a week of double digit percentage swings, everyday on the local bourse.AGL Energysoared almost 11 per cent on a rejected takeover offer from Mike Cannon-Brookes and Brookfield. Tyro Paymentstumbled 26 per cent on shrinking margins. Nanosonics (ASX: NAN) lost 13 per cent on imminent higher costs. Domino’s Pizza’s (ASX: DMP) share price melted 14 per cent on lukewarm growth outlook. Engineering company CIMICskyrocketed 33 per cent on a takeover offer, and Block (ASX: SQ2) soared 36% after blowing results out of the water.So we saw traders put risk back on the table, as dip buying emerged. With the war in Ukraine, markets will be jittery as the duration and the degree of the situation remains unknown. All this comes as inflation sits at multi-year highs. Adding to the uncertainty, we welcome March with a plate of central bankers in a difficult position amid this environment.We have the RBA board meeting tomorrow, ECB on March 10, Federal Reserve on March 16, and Bank of England on March 17. How much do the events of today, the coming weeks, months, and hopefully not years change the next central bank move?We’ll get a glimpse of it after we hear from governor Philip Lowe tomorrow, on his view of the situation and the impact on Australia's economic outlook.At the closing bell, the Dow Jones gained 2.5 per cent to 34,059, the S&P 500 rose 2.2 per cent to 4,385 while the Nasdaq climbed 1.6 per cent to 13,695.Across the S&P 500 sectors, we ended the two weeks of sell-off. The significant bounce back was led by materials, up 3.6 per cent, followed by financials and utilities at 3.2 per cent. Information technology added the least, up 1.4 per cent.The yield on the 10-year treasury note was steady at 1.96 per cent, investors came out of the safe haven gold amid a weakening greenback.Across the Atlantic, European markets closed higher. Paris gained 3.6 per cent, Frankfurt added 3.7 per cent and London’s FTSE jumped 3.9 per cent.On the London Stock Exchange, Rio gained 3.7 per cent, BP added 3.6 per cent and Shell rose 2.4 per cent.Asian markets closed mixed. Tokyo’s Nikkei added over 2 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.6 per cent while China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.6 per cent.On Friday, the Australian sharemarket closed 0.1 per cent higher at 6,998.Taking all of this into the equation, the SPI futures are pointing to 2.4 per cent gain.We saw retail sales retreat in December after we saw pent up spending drive sales to record highs in November. Will the voluntary lockdown in January amid the Omicron wave dent retail spending?Today, the Australian Bureau of Statistics is set to release retail sales for January with market expectations of 0.4 per cent rise.Keep an eye out for December quarter business indicators also by the Bureau. 