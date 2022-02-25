Stocks of the Hour: Charter Hall, Medibank Private & BWX

Hi, this is Lauren Evans for the Finance News. Lets take a look at three companies reporting today.Charter Hallposted its half year results for the six months ending December 31. The company tripled its profit after tax to $517.8 million, while revenue rose to $566 million from $248.3 million, and funds under management climbed to $79.5 billion from $52 billion. The company said it continued its strategy of partnering with tenant and investor customers to deliver strong returns to shareholders. The company is set to pay an interim dividend of $8.33 per share. Shares are trading 1.4 per cent higher at $16.20.Medibank Privateposted its half year results for the six months ending December 31. Revenue lifted 4 per cent to $3.58 billion, while net profit fell 2.7 per cent to $220.2 million. Covid-19 restrictions impacted its customers' ability to access their hospital and extras services. However, the company said it saw a positive shift in attitudes towards private health insurance, as health remains a concern for people in Australia. Medibank is set to pay an interim dividend of 6.1 cents per share in March. Shares are trading 0.6 per cent lower at $3.15.BWXalso posted its a half year results for the six months ending December 31. The beauty company reported a net loss of $2.3 million, versus a profit of $9.7 million in the prior year period. Revenue lifted 22.3 per cent to $103.4 million, while EBITDA rose 26.2 per cent to 14.3 million. BWX was heavily impacted by Covid-19 outbreaks and mandated stores closures across key regions. However, sales accelerated in its US segment in the second quarter as customers returned to in-store shopping. Shares are trading 26.1 per cent lower at $2.49.