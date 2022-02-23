Global stocks extend slide over Ukraine tension, Rio unveils record profit: ASX to fall

Good morning. Deeper in the red. I’m Melissa Darmawan for Finance News. This is your market outlook.The Australian sharemarket is set to reverse gains after a sell-down continued globally.US stocks slid as escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, plus new sanctions from the West weighed on the market.Investors continued to take risk off the table with the S&P 500 extending its losses for its fourth straight day, falling deeper into a correction down worse than 10 per cent from its recent high on January 3rd, while the Dow fell for its fifth straight day.Ukraine declared a state of emergency that was passed by Parliament overwhelmingly and set to be effective midnight Ukraine time. What it means is that the Ukraine authorities will have the power to restrict movement, put down curfews, prevent mass gatherings when it comes to time, as the country prepares for the worst.The escalating tension is continuing to drive up the price of oil as investors watch for any additional energy related sanctions on Russia, which is the third biggest oil producer in the world and supplies the majority of oil in the European Union.All this coming as persistent and elevated inflation is expected to surge which could affect the Federal Reserve's move with a rate rise as soon as next month.What was also interesting is that we heard from Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church who called on people to pray and fast for peace in Ukraine. He also spoke out along the messages of peace and unification and not division by breaking international norms and international law. This comes after Putin recognised two breakaway regions' independence. A move that was seen by world leaders as a violation of international law protecting Ukraine.To add some colour, Ukraine is an incredibly natural resource rich country. It has one of the largest reserves of uranium, titanium and iron ore in the entire world, let alone grains as well. While Russia’s main exports are mineral fuels and oils. The impact if things get worse could impact this commodity market and send inflation higher. There’s a reason that Russia wants Ukraine.Let’s change gears to moves that happened locally.Macquarie rated Hub24as an outperform with a raised price target of $32.40. Its first half results were ahead of the broker’s expectation and they expect the performance on revenue margins to continue. Hub24 is now Macquarie's preferred exposure among wealth platforms.The best-performing stock was HUB24amid several broker upgrades with Macquarie being one of them, closing 9.9 per cent higher at $27.11. It was followed by shares in Paladin Energyand Tyro PaymentsThe worst-performer was Domino Pizza Enterpriseswith its share price melting 14 per cent lower at $86.13 to close to a one year low after posting its half-year results for the 27 weeks ending January 2. The pizza chain posted a 5.3 per cent fall in its underlying profits and flagged to shareholders that sales growth is set to be “slightly below” the 3 to 5 year outlook. Revenue lifted 10.2 per cent to $1.21 billion beating estimates while EBITDA fell 2.5 per cent to $212.8 million, which was a miss. It was followed by shares in Costa Group Holdingsand JB Hi-FiWoolworthsjumped 1.4 per cent to $35.68 after the nation’s largest grocer posted first-half financial year 2022 earnings ahead of expectations. An acceleration in supermarket sales growth in the December quarter and growing margins on food sales underpinned its results. The company expects improved financial performance in the second half of financial year 2022 as the trading environment normalises.Meanwhile, smaller rival Colesrose 3.4 per cent to $17.85 amid several broker upgrades after the nation's second-largest supermarket results on Tuesday. Coles defied market concerns of the supply chain disruption and rising costs with a strong supermarket result, attributed by cost savings offsetting pandemic related challenges.The main thing about war and markets is uncertainty and no one likes uncertainty. When uncertainty eases, markets tend to improve. We saw that on the ASX, Asian markets and at the start of European markets which I’ll go through shortly.We still haven’t heard from China and their view on Russia’s move which could be a catalyst either way to move or see markets tumble, depending if they support Russia or not.At the closing bell, the Dow Jones lost 1.4 per cent to 33,132, the S&P 500 fell 1.9 per cent to 4,222 while the Nasdaq dropped 2.6 per cent to 13,038.Across the S&P 500 sectors, energy was the only winner, up 1 per cent. The rest closed lower led by consumer discretionary, staples and healthcare.The yield on the 10-year treasury note rose 6 basis points to 2 per cent, gold rose on a weaker greenback.Across the Atlantic, European markets closed mixed amid news during trade of a broad cyberattack against the Ukrainian government and bank websites. This sent the major indexes to their session lows.Paris fell 0.1 per cent, Frankfurt lost 0.4 per cent and London’s FTSE added 0.1 per cent. In UK trade, miners and oil majors fell while Rio Tinto lost 2.2 per cent. The miner warned shareholders that US sanctions on Russia could disrupt aluminium supply.Asian markets closed higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.6 per cent on reports that regulators tapped China Huarong Asset Management and its peers to buy property assets from embattled developers. China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.9 per cent higher while Tokyo’s Nikkei closed for a national holiday.Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket closed 0.6 per cent higher at 7,206 with almost a broad base rise led by information technology with property and utilities as the laggards.Taking all of this into the equation, the SPI futures are pointing to an 1.3 per cent fall.Business spending has been underpinning by the availability and help of government incentives. Today, the Australian Bureau of Statistics is set to release private capital expenditure (CAPEX) for the December quarter.A big range from 0.5 per cent to 4 per cent for the period, leading to market expectations for CAPEX to come in at 2.5 per cent.This would more than recover the Delta-lockdown-related decline of 2.2 per cent in the September quarter, with an annual growth for 2021 of 10 per cent.Also, CAPEX will give us a glimpse of the December quarter GDP blueprint which is slated next Wednesday after the Reserve Bank board meeting on Tuesday.The Bureau of Statistics is set to release its average weekly earnings for November and the detailed estimates on the job market for January.Rio Tintohas unveiled its second biggest profit in Aussie corporate history. The mining giant is set to reward shareholders with the nation’s biggest ever dividend worth $23.24 billion (US$16.8 billion) attributed to record prices for iron ore, copper and aluminium.Underlying earnings for 2021 came in at $29.6 billion (US$21.4 billion), the biggest in Rio’s 149-year history, leading to a $6.60 (US$4.79) per share of final and special dividends.The final and special dividends took the miner’s total dividends for the year to a smashing $14.40 (US$10.40) per share.BHP took the record in 2011 for its US$21.68 billion underlying profit in a year amid a stronger Aussie dollar compared to today. This means the profit by Rio is significantly larger than the BHP’s 2011 results.Shares in Rio Tintoclosed 1.2 per cent higher at $119.87 yesterday.There are over 19 companies set to release earnings updates today.AppenAtlas ArteriaAuckland International AirportBlackmoresBramblesCoventry GroupCromwell Property GroupEagers AutomotiveFlight Centre Travel GroupIluka ResourcesInsignia FinancialLink Administration HoldingsNine Entertainment Co. HoldingsPerpetualQantas AirwaysQube HoldingsRamsay Health CareReeceSouthern Cross Media GroupZip CoThere are 13 companies trading ex-dividend today.Baby Bunting Groupis paying 6.6 cents fully frankedBHP Groupis paying 210.7334 cents fully frankedBreville Groupis paying 15 cents fully frankedChallengeris paying 11.5 cents fully frankedEnero Groupis paying 6 cents fully frankedHansen Technologiesis paying 7 cents 50.13 per cent frankedOZ Mineralsis paying 18 cents fully frankedPlatinum Asiais paying 2.5 cents fully frankedPact Group Holdingsis paying 3.5 cents 65 per cent frankedPlatinum Capitalis paying 3 cents fully frankedTamawoodis paying 11 cents fully frankedWhitehaven Coalis paying 8 cents unfrankedWoodside Petroleumis paying 146.7505 cents fully frankedThere are three companies set to pay eligible shareholders today, Amcil, Flagship Investments, and Goodman Group ASX:GMG).Iron ore has gained 1 per cent to US$138.05. Its futures point to a 0.4 per cent gain.Gold has gained $4.70 or 0.3 per cent to US$1912 an ounce. Silver is up $0.29 or 1.2 per cent to US$24.65 an ounce.Oil has gained $0.14 or 0.2 per cent to US$92.05 a barrel.One Australian Dollar at 8:20 AM strengthened after we received the wage growth data yesterday, buying 72.33 US cents (Wed: 72.19 US cents), 53.42 Pence Sterling, 83.18 Yen and 63.99 Euro cents.