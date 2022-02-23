WiseTech helps tech lift, Domino's tumbles: ASX closes 0.6% higher

After the morning fall, the Australian sharemarket kept its gains for the remainder of Wednesday’s session. Earning results continued to unveil with over 15 companies reporting today. Technology was the winning sector, followed by communication services and healthcare, while real estate and utilities finished in the red.WiseTech Globaljumped 2 per cent to $46.63 after upgrading its earnings guidance with its net profit after tax soared 74 per cent to $77.4 million for the six months ending December 31.The software company’s revenue rose 18 per cent to $281 million and EBITDA jumped 54 per cent to $137.7 million. Revenue growth was mainly driven by increased market penetration and customer usage, particularly from its CargoWise platform. However, Covid-19 did result in congestion, labour shortages and higher freight rates. An interim dividend of 4.75 cents per share, up 76 per cent from a year ago and is set to be paid in April. Shares rose 3.9 per cent to $44.45.Healiusposted its half year results for the six months ending December 31. The healthcare company’s revenue rose 44.2 per cent to $1.34 billion, while profit jumped 271.3 per cent to $233.2 million. The soaring profit was driven by PCR testing as Healius responded to the surge of Covid-19 cases. Shares jumped 5 per cent to $4.40.Grocery giant Woolworthshas trimmed its interim dividend by 26.4 per cent to 39 cents after describing its 27-week period to January 2 as the “most challenging halves we have experienced”. Group sales grew 8 per cent to $31.8 billion though earnings before interest and taxes fell 11 per cent to $1.3 billion with net profit fell 6.5 per cent to $795 million. Strong Christmas performance helped offset a slowdown in sales as lockdown eased amid higher costs and supply chain disruptions. Shares closed 1.2 per cent higher at $35.61.Energy infrastructure business APA Groupreported revenue growth of 4.3 per cent to $1.1 billion, while underlying EBITDA lifted 4.5 per cent to $859.8 million versus $835 million consensus. Net profit after tax came in at $155.6 million which fell short of the consensus of $201 million for its half year results for the six months ending December 31. Shares fell 1.6 per cent to $9.99.Domino’s Pizzaposted its half year results for the 27 weeks ending January 2. The pizza chain’s revenue lifted 10.2 per cent to $1.21 billion, while profit after tax fell 6.9 per cent to $89.1 million and EBITDA fell 2.5 per cent to $212.8 million. Domino’s earnings were heavily impacted by temporary stores closures and staff shortages from Covid-19. The company will pay an interim dividend of 88.4 cents per share in March. Shares dropped 14 per cent to $86.13, and was the worst performing stock.Rio Tintorose 1.2 per cent to $119.87, BHP Groupadded 0.6 per cent to $48.10 and Fortescue Metalsclosed 0.2 per cent higher at $19.36.Evolution Miningfell 3.5 per cent to $4.19, Newcrest Miningdeclined 2.1 per cent to $24.61 and Northern Starclosed 1.6 per cent lower at $10.00.Woodside Petroleumfell 1.3 per cent to $28.86, same with Beach Energydown 1.3 per cent to $1.51, while Santosclosed 0.6 per cent higher at $7.13.Commonwealth Bankrose 0.7 per cent to $96.69 and Westpac Banking Corporationclosed 0.6 per cent higher at $23.69. On the other hand, ANZ Banking Groupfell 0.9 per cent to $27.63, National Australia Bankdipped 0.5 per cent to $30.13 and Macquarie Groupclosed 0.4 per cent lower at $186.50.At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.6 per cent or 44 points higher at 7,206.With inflation rising and the unemployment rate down to 13-year lows, the Reserve Bank of Australia said it is prepared to be patient in hiking the cash rate while low wage growth was one of the reasons why.Wage growth rose 0.7 per cent for the December quarter, in line with expectations while the annual growth rate rose to 2.3 per cent, slightly softer than 2.4 per cent estimates, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The RBA wants to see annual wages growth rise to at least three per cent.Worleyposted its half year results for the six months ending December 31. The engineering company's net profit after tax jumped 90 per cent to $114 million, while revenue fell 4 per cent to $4.7 billion due to timing of project activity. Its EBITA rose 21 per cent to $251 million, driven by margin improvement. Shares rose 4.7 per cent to $12.36.St Barbaraposted its half year results for the six months ending December 31.The gold miner’s statutory profit of $13.9 million dropped 62 per cent, while revenue dipped 9 per cent to $325 million, and EBITDA excluding significant items fell 32 per cent to $103 million. Shares closed 2.4 per cent higher at $1.40.Property giant Stocklandhave announced two capital partnerships deals with Ivanhoé Cambridge and Mitsubishi Estate Asia (MEA). News was well received with shares closing 4 per cent higher at $4.18.Pilbara Mineralsannounced that its chief executive officer is set to step down after the company posted an inaugural interim profit. Shares rose 2.2 per cent to $2.85.Scentre Groupappointed Elliott Rusanow to succeed Peter Allen as chief executive officer. Shares fell 4.1 per cent to $3.03.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 157 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 24 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 109 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 39 points when the market next opens.The best-performing sector was Information Technology, up 2.2 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Utilities, down 0.7 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was HUB24, closing 9.9 per cent higher at $27.11. It was followed by shares in Paladin Energyand Tyro PaymentsThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Domino Pizza Enterprises, closing 14 per cent lower at $86.13. It was followed by shares in Costa Group Holdingsand JB Hi-FiJapan's Nikkei is closed for the Emperor's birthday.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 0.8 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.7 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1895.86 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.6 per cent lower at US$136.75 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 0.8 per cent.Light crude is trading $0.34 higher at US$92.25 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 72.29 US cents.