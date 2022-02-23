Healius' (ASX:HLS) profit soars on high Covid-19 testing

Healiusposted its half year results for the six months ending December 31.The healthcare company’s revenue rose 44.2 per cent to $1.34 billion, while profit jumped 271.3 per cent to $233.2 million. The soaring profit was driven by PCR testing as Healius responded to the surge of Covid-19 cases.Healius said they also safely delivered non-Covid services in all divisions, against the backdrop of state-based lockdowns, elective surgery restrictions and community concern around accessing healthcare.“Our overriding aim through the Delta and Omicron outbreaks was to continue our role in the country’s response to controlling the virus," said chief executive officer.“Following the huge surge in late December and early January, we have now returned to same-day turnaround times for PCR testing. We are expecting an on-going baseload of PCR testing for some time to come, as the clinical issues around this disease remain of concern, in particular for the more vulnerable within the population.”Healius declared an interim dividend of 10 cents per share, compared to 6.5 cents in the prior year period.Shares in Healiusare trading 6 per cent higher at $4.44.