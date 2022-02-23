Stocks of the Hour: WiseTech Global, Domino's Pizza & Woolworths

Lets take a look at the companies reporting today.WiseTechdelivered a robust financial performance for the six months ending December 31, after its net profit after tax soared 74 per cent to $77.4 million. The software company’s revenue rose 18 per cent to $281 million and EBITDA jumped 54 per cent to $137.7 million. Revenue growth was mainly driven by increased market penetration and customer usage, particularly from its CargoWise platform. However, Covid-19 did result in congestion, labour shortages and higher freight rates. WiseTech declared an interim dividend of 4.75 cents per share, up 76 per cent from a year ago and is set to be paid in April. Shares are trading 0.7 per cent higher at $43.10.Domino’s Pizzaposted its half year results for the 27 weeks ending January 2. The pizza chain’s revenue lifted 10.2 per cent to $1.21 billion, while profit after tax fell 6.9 per cent to $89.1 million and EBITDA fell 2.5 per cent to $212.8 million. Domino’s earnings were heavily impacted by temporary stores closures and staff shortages from Covid-19. The company is set to pay an interim dividend of 88.4 cents per share in March. Shares are trading 11.7 per cent lower at $88.49.Woolworthsposted its half year results for the 27 weeks ending January 2, saying it was one of the most “challenging” halves it had experienced. The supermarket giant’s revenue lifted 8 per cent to $31.9 billon, net profit declined 6.5 per cent to $795 million and EBIT was down 11 per cent to $1.38 billion. Supply chain issues, staff shortages and higher Covid-19-related costs all weighed on the company’s earnings. An interim dividend of 39 cents per share was declared. Shares are trading 1.6 per cent higher at $35.76.