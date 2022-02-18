Origin weighs on utilities, Magellan soars: ASX closes 1% lower

The Australian sharemarket closed in negative territory after spending all of Friday’s session in the red. All sectors closed lower with utilities weighing the most, followed by healthcare, while materials shed the least. The reporting season continued which also buoyed losses for a number of companies.QBE Insuranceposted its full year results for the 2021 calendar year. The insurer reported a net profit after tax of US$750 million, compared to a loss of US$1.5 billion in 2020. The insurer said the turnaround result reflected strong premium growth, up 22 per cent. Chief executive Andrew Horton said the industry environment remains uncertain around inflation and low interest rates. QBE will pay a final dividend of 19 cents a share, taking the full year dividend to 30 cents per share, up from 4 cents from the prior year. Shares closed 8.7 per cent lower at $11.55, and was the worst-performing stock.Origin Energyclosed 7.8 per cent lower at $5.68, and was the second-worst stock. The company posted its half year results and announced a 10 per cent divestment in Australia Pacific LNG to ConocoPhillips for $2 billion.Fortescue Metalsweighed on iron ore players, down 3.2 per cent to $19.85. Rio Tintofell 0.6 per cent to $119.25 and BHP Groupclosed 0.02 per cent lower at $47.96.Major banks closed lower except Westpacup 0.2 per cent to $23.53. Macquarie Groupfell 2.3 per cent to $191.11, Commonwealthdeclined 1.1 per cent to $97.75, National Australia Bankfell 0.9 per cent to $30.58 and ANZclosed 0.3 per cent lower at $28.15.Energy stocks were mixed as Beach Energyadded 0.7 per cent to $1.49, while Woodside Petroleumfell 1 per cent to $27.44 and Santosclosed 1 per cent lower to $7.00Gold stocks closed higher as Newcrest Miningadded 2.1 per cent to $24.36, Evolution Mininglifted 1.5 per cent to $4.14 and Northern Starclosed 1.5 per cent higher at $9.58.Elsewhere, Inghamsposted its half year results for the 25 weeks ending December 25. The poultry producer’s revenue rose 1.8 per cent to $1.39 billion, its underlying net profit after tax climbed 5.9 per cent to 39.7 million and its EBITDA lifted 2.2 per cent to $220.4 million. The company said the improvement reflected the effective management of lockdowns, but it still expects challenges from Covid-19 to impact the second half. The company declared a dividend of 6.5 cents per share, to be paid on April 7 this year. Shares closed 5.1 per cent lower at $3.35.At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 1 per cent or 75 points lower at 7,222. Over the week, it closed 0.1 per cent or 4 points higher.Sky Network Televisionhas secured rights to broadcast the English Premier League in New Zealand for the next six years, starting with the upcoming 2022/23 season. Shares closed 3.7 per cent higher at $2.38.Incitec Pivotreported an incident resulting from a release of hydrogen at its Waggaman, Louisiana ammonia plant. Shares closed 5.5 per cent lower at $3.08.Magellan Financial Groupposted its half year results for the six months ending December 31. The company’s net profit after tax rose 24 per cent to $251.6 million, while its revenue lifted 23 per cent to $401 million. Shares closed 18.8 per cent higher at $21.76.MyStateposted its half year results for the six months ending December 31. The financial company’s net profit after tax fell 2.4 per cent to $16.6 million, while its revenue increased 3.4 per cent to $71 million. Shares closed 3 per cent lower at $5.11.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 214 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 31 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 114 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 70 points when the market next opens.All sectors closed in the red. The sector with the fewest losses was Materials, down 0.2 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Utilities, down 4.1 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Magellan Financial Group, closing 18.5 per cent higher at $21.70. It was followed by shares in Netwealth Groupand Whitehaven CoalThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was QBE Insurance Group, closing 8.7 per cent lower at $11.55. It was followed by shares in Origin Energyand Incitec PivotJapan's Nikkei has lost 0.3 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.3 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.3 per cent.Over the last four trading days, the Dow Jones lost 1.2 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.9 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 0.5 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1891.45 an ounce.Iron ore is 6.9 per cent lower at US$130.65 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 1.1 per cent.Light crude is trading $0.64 lower at US$89.40 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 72.00 US cents.