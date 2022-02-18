Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) reports incident at its Waggaman ammonia plant

Incitec Pivotreported an incident resulting from a release of hydrogen at its Waggaman, Louisiana ammonia plant.The manufacturing company said all employees are safe and no injuries have been reported. Based on initial investigations, there were no chemical releases to the environment, according to Incitec.Investigations into the cause of the incident along with assessments of any damage to the plant have begun. Once more information becomes available, Incitec said they will be able to estimate the timeframe for the re-start of the plant.Shares in Incitec Pivotare trading 5.5 per cent lower $3.08.Image from: https://www.incitecpivot.com.au/about-us/major-projects/ammonia-plant-usa