Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) reports incident at its Waggaman ammonia plant

Company News

by Lauren Evans February 18, 2022 11:40 AM

Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) reported an incident resulting from a release of hydrogen at its Waggaman, Louisiana ammonia plant.

The manufacturing company said all employees are safe and no injuries have been reported. Based on initial investigations, there were no chemical releases to the environment, according to Incitec. 

Investigations into the cause of the incident along with assessments of any damage to the plant have begun. Once more information becomes available, Incitec said they will be able to estimate the timeframe for the re-start of the plant.

Shares in Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) are trading 5.5 per cent lower $3.08. 

Image from: https://www.incitecpivot.com.au/about-us/major-projects/ammonia-plant-usa

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.