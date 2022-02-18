Sky Network (ASX:SKT) secures English Premier League in NZ

Sky Network Televisionhas secured rights to broadcast the English Premier League in New Zealand for the next six years, starting with the upcoming 2022/23 season.The Premier League joins Sky’s international and domestic football line-up, including the Wellington Phoenix, a range of top-tier European club football, the FIFA World Cup later this year and the FIFA Women’s World Cup hosted in New Zealand and Australia next year.“Securing the content that matters most to our customers is a key part of our strategy. Our customers know that there is always great sport to watch on Sky, every month of the year, with the best of New Zealand and global competition," said Sky's chief executive Sophie Moloney.“Those of our Sky Sport customers who are fanatical football fans have had to purchase a second service to watch the Premier League in recent years, and it’s great to now be able to offer them the Premier League as part of their wide range of sport and entertainment viewing options on Sky."Shares in Sky Network Televisionare trading 1.1 per cent higher at $2.32.