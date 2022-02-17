Russia adds more troops to Ukraine border, triggering afternoon retreat: ASX closes 0.2% higher

The landing this afternoon was cushioned by company earnings which impressed investors earlier today. The local bourse rallied to touch fresh four week highs, adding 0.9 per cent to then close at session lows with a marginal gain, continuing its winning streak for a second straight day.Equity markets and US futures moved lower after senior Biden administration officials said that Russia added around 7,000 troops at the border with Ukraine, stating that the claims by Moscow withdrawing its troops were “false.”Investors have been navigating concerns around mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine while attempting to focus on the outlook ahead amid the landscape of global central banks pivoting their attention to combat surging hot inflation.The slew of commentary from central bankers, fresh economic data plus company results has seen traders attempt to re-adjust their portfolio as financial conditions are set to tighten this year.Given the changing dynamics, investors are faced with lingering uncertainty which has underpinned the volatility of markets around the world.However certain thematics have emerged so far from this reporting season with companies largely weathering the recent Omicron disruptions, tightness in the labour market affecting productivity, supply chain issues dragged while margin pressure was maintained. It will be interesting to see if pricing pressures rise and what headwinds or tailwinds it could present. Nevertheless, cost cutting agendas have been on the cards with the likes of Westpacunveiling its intention and much success from Computershareto help maintain its trajectory.Healthcare shares led the gains with a 3 per cent rally lifted by CSLclosing 5.1 per cent higher at $277 while consumer discretionary led the falls by 3.4 per cent dragged down by Wesfarmers'tumble. It was the worst performer of the session, diving 7.5 per cent to $50.81 for its worst day since March 2020 after the Bunnings parent gave its interim dividend a haircut by 9 per cent. A fall in profit driven was compounded by supply chain disruptions and rising costs and store closures.A couple of shooting stars from Challenger, which jumped 6.7 per cent to $6.74 as its first-half profit update shone. IPH sharesskyrocketed 9.2 per cent to $9.03 as the best performer of the session after reporting revenue growth of 6 per cent, thanks to strong performances from Australian, New Zealand and Asian activities.Telstradeclined 4.2 per cent to $3.90 despite reiterating its full-year guidance and maintaining its dividend after its profit sunk by more than double.Sequoia Financial Groupposted a 51 per cent surge in revenue to $79.1 million, a 57 per cent increase in net profit after tax to $2.6 million during the first half of the financial year. Shares closed 4.9 per cent higher at 75 cents.Not to mention, investors also digested the mixed results and saw the jobless rate steady at 4.2 per cent with the participation rate edging higher to 66.2 per cent in January from the month before as per the Australian Bureau of Statistics.There were 12,900 new jobs added to the economy, pulling back from the 64,800 new jobs in December. However the interesting point of the report was that part-time employment increased by 30,000 people from 23,300 people in December. Hours worked fell 8.8 per cent in January amid Summer holidays and the Omicron wave which ripped through the nation that saw millions of Aussies in isolation leading to staff shortages.After a week of commentary from the Reserve Bank, yesterday deputy governor Guy Debelle said that an interest rate rise in the next 12 months is possible, but not inevitable. However, economists think otherwise with rate hikes as soon as June are expected. The central bank believes that the uptick in inflation would abate and was prepared to be patient to be sure.Looking ahead, Wall St is set to receive its weekly jobless claims and data on housing starts plus manufacturing. Tomorrow, Aussie investors will have a day off from economic news as the reporting season continues with QBEnext to unveil its results.At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.2 per cent or 11 points higher at 7,296.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 154 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a fall of 27 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of 117 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 5 points when the market next opens.The best-performing sector was healthcare, up almost 3 per cent followed by industrials, up 0.9 per cent and energy gained 0.8 per cent. The worst-performing sector was consumer discretionary, down 3.4 per cent, followed by communication services, down 3 per cent and information technology, down 2.9 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was IPH, closing 9.2 per cent higher at $9.03. It was followed by shares in Challengerand CSLThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Wesfarmers, closing 7.5 per cent lower at $50.81. It was followed by shares in Blockand NovonixJapan's Nikkei has lost 1 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.6 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.1 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1874.04 an ounce.Iron ore is 3.0 per cent higher at US$140.30 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 3.3 per cent.Light crude is trading $1.18 lower at US$90.65 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 71.81 US cents.