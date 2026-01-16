Australian International Arrivals Surge in November

Australia saw a significant increase in international arrivals during November, with the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reporting 1.85 million arrivals. This represents an 8.4 per cent increase compared to November of the previous year. Departures also experienced growth, rising by 7.5 per cent to reach 1.91 million for the same period, indicating robust activity in international travel to and from Australia.

A key driver of this growth was the surge in short-term visitor arrivals, which totalled 831,170, marking a substantial 19.5 per cent increase year-on-year. New Zealand led the way with 127,820 trips, followed by the United Kingdom with 80,090 trips, and China with 74,500 trips. New South Wales recorded the highest number of arrivals at 325,340, while the Northern Territory registered the fewest at 5010.

Short-term resident returns also contributed to the overall increase, totalling 937,320, a 0.6 per cent rise. Indonesia topped the list of returning countries with 128,910, followed by New Zealand with 118,300, and Japan with 80,620. These figures highlight the continued recovery and expansion of international travel, reflecting positively on Australia’s tourism sector and global connectivity.