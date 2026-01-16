Capstone Copper Achieves Production Guidance

Capstone Copper has exceeded expectations by achieving its annual copper production guidance for 2025, reporting a record 224,764 tonnes. The company, dual-listed in Toronto and Sydney, operates as a copper mining business. It focuses on producing copper concentrate and cathode at its various mining sites.

Consolidated copper production saw a significant increase, rising 22 per cent compared to 2024 and 37 per cent compared to 2023. This surge was primarily driven by the successful ramp-up of the Mantoverde Development Project and the Mantos Blancos debottlenecking project. In the December quarter, Capstone also reached a record quarterly consolidated copper production of 58,273 tonnes.

Despite ongoing strike action initiated earlier this month, Capstone Copper assured investors that the Mantoverde project has continued to operate effectively, maintaining copper production at approximately 75 per cent of normal levels. The company has expressed its willingness to engage in discussions with union No.2 to seek a resolution.

Capstone Copper has affirmed that it will continue to adhere to all applicable legal processes, respect the rights of its employees, foster constructive engagement with the union, and co-operate fully with the relevant authorities. Following the announcement, shares in Capstone Copper experienced a surge, last trading up by 6.9 per cent.