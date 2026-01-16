Navigator Global Investments AUM Remains Steady at US$29 Billion

Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX: NGI), a diversified alternative asset management company dedicated to partnering with leading management teams, has released its quarterly update for December 2025. The report highlights that ownership-adjusted assets under management (AUM) remained steady at US$29 billion (A$43 billion). This represents a 7.0% increase over the past 12 months. Excluding the impact of the sale of Bardin Hill, Navigator’s ownership-adjusted AUM increased by 1.8% during the quarter.

The company’s firm-level AUM decreased by 3.2% to US$83.7 billion during the quarter, but grew by 6.6% over the past 12 months. The announcement detailed that Lighthouse Partners’ AUM increased by 1.8% to a record US$17.3 billion, up 7.5% over the past 12 months, driven by strong investment performance across its strategies. NGI Strategic AUM was down 2.5% in Q2 but up 6.4% over the past 12 months.

NGI Strategic Private Markets continued its strong growth in Q2, with AUM increasing by 7.1%. This brings total AUM growth over the past 12 months to 50%, including the impact of NGI partnering with 1315 Capital in March 2025. The company noted that the ongoing geopolitical and interest rate uncertainty, combined with market volatility, continues to create an attractive environment for alternative investment managers. NGI’s Partner Firms are delivering strong performance on both an absolute and relative basis during the quarter.

Navigator anticipates providing further insights into its financial performance, strategy execution, and outlook during its interim results presentation on 23 February 2026. The company continues to see demand from institutional investors and global private wealth management channels for alternative strategies offered by NGI’s Partner Firms. NGI’s partnerships are structured with a focus on alignment of interest and minority protections.