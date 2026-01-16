Eagle Mountain Mining Completes Entitlement Offer, Issues New Shares and Options

Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2), a copper-gold explorer focused on the strategic exploration and development of the Wedgetail and Silver Mountain Projects in Arizona, USA, has confirmed the allotment and issue of 119,958,259 new shares and 39,986,027 new options following the close of its non-renounceable entitlement offer.

The company advised on 14 January 2026 that it received $1,079,624 before costs from applications under the offer, prior to the finalisation of the shortfall. Applications received were for 119,958,259 new shares at $0.009 per share. Additionally, 39,986,027 new options were issued with an exercise price of $0.02 payable on or before 30 November 2028.

The remaining shortfall on the offer is approximately $898,775, representing 99,863,987 shares. Eagle Mountain Mining will collaborate with its lead managers to place the remaining shortfall and will inform the market of the outcome in due course.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Eagle Mountain Mining Limited. Further details can be obtained by contacting Fabio Vergara, Executive Director, or Mark Pitts, Company Secretary.