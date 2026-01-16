Northern Minerals Announces Positive Metallurgical Test Results from Wolverine-Dazzler Blending Study

Northern Minerals Limited (ASX: NTU), an Australian heavy rare earths-focused company, has announced positive preliminary results from its Wolverine-Dazzler Blending Study. The study assessed the potential of blending material from the Dazzler deposit with ore from the Wolverine deposit to enhance initial planned production at the company’s 100%-owned Browns Range Heavy Rare Earths Project in Western Australia. Northern Minerals is focused on developing its Browns Range Project, uniquely rich in dysprosium and terbium, critical elements for clean energy and high-technology solutions.

The blending study aims to optimise the outcomes of the 2025 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Browns Range Project. The Dazzler deposit, located approximately 15km south of Wolverine, is a small but high-grade deposit relative to Wolverine, which was the sole deposit mined in the DFS. Preliminary laboratory metallurgical test work has confirmed favourable metallurgical results using blended Wolverine–Dazzler material.

Initial Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) recovery levels from the blending test work averaged around 79%, which is comparable to the DFS program’s average of 84%. The DFS processing circuit methodology was successfully used to produce a TREO concentrate from the blended material, meeting the specifications targeted under the DFS. Northern Minerals anticipates releasing an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Dazzler in Q4 FY26.

The inclusion of Dazzler material could complement ore from Wolverine and potentially increase TREO concentrate output during the early stages of processing plant capacity, especially as the project transitions from open pit to underground mining. The company will continue to evaluate the Wolverine-Dazzler blending strategy and expects to announce results of any subsequent development work when available.