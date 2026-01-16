Atlassian Appoints Google Executive to Board

Atlassian, a company that creates collaboration software for teams, has appointed Google’s Anil Sabharwal to its board of directors, effective February 1. Atlassian’s suite of products help teams organise, discuss, and complete shared work. Sabharwal, a Google Vice President of Product, has served in senior leadership roles at Google for 17 years. Most recently, he oversaw the health and wearables division within the Pixel team.

Sabharwal also served as a technical advisor to Atlassian on its partnership with the Williams Racing Formula 1 team, offering his expertise in technology and product development. Atlassian CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes highlighted Sabharwal’s track record of developing indispensable products and his expertise in scaling companies responsibly. He also noted Sabharwal’s insights into leveraging AI to enhance product functionality and user experience.

Cannon-Brookes said, “Anil builds products people can’t live without. He’s spent his career helping ambitious companies scale responsibly, and he knows how to make products smarter, more helpful, and more human with AI. That’s exactly the perspective we want at Atlassian.”

This appointment follows the retirement of Rich Wong and Sasan Goodarzi from the Atlassian board on January 1. Wong had served for 15.5 years, and Goodarzi for 7.5 years. The addition of Sabharwal brings new leadership and technological expertise to Atlassian as the company continues to grow and innovate in the collaboration software space.