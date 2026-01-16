IperionX Secures Final US Defence Funding

IperionX has finalised US$4.6 million ($6.9 million) in funding from the US Department of Defence (DoD) via its Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program. This marks the completion of a previously awarded US$47.1 million agreement. IperionX focuses on scaling up American titanium metal production, utilising technologies that are sustainable and cost-effective.

The capital injection will facilitate the expansion of titanium production and advanced manufacturing capabilities at IperionX’s Titanium Manufacturing Campus. This expansion aims to achieve an annual output of up to 1400 metric tonnes. The company is committed to establishing a fully integrated titanium supply chain.

In addition to the funding, the US government has transferred 290 metric tonnes of high-quality titanium alloy (Ti64) scrap metal to IperionX at no cost. This material, deemed surplus to government requirements, represents approximately 1.5 years’ worth of IperionX’s titanium feedstocks, based on the current full operating capacity of 200 metric tonnes per year.

The IBAS program intends to strengthen US defence supply chains by promoting a robust and affordable titanium platform. This initiative seeks to decrease dependence on imports and establish a secure domestic source of essential materials for national security.