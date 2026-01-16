Hospitality Sector Bounces Back in December

Australia’s hospitality sector experienced a significant resurgence in December 2025, outperforming the broader economy for the first time in three years. This positive shift, according to MYOB data, signals a potential turning point for cafes, pubs, and restaurants across the nation. MYOB is a business management platform that provides a range of solutions for SMEs. MYOB’s platform simplifies accounting, payroll, and other business tasks.

Transactions within the hospitality industry were a notable 24 per cent above the average monthly figures for the year. This represents an 8 percentage point lead over other industries, demonstrating the sector’s robust performance during the festive season. In comparison, December 2024 saw hospitality spending increase by 14 per cent compared to the monthly average, while 2023 recorded a 10 per cent increase.

Paul Robson, chief executive of MYOB, commented on the encouraging figures. “December’s figures mark a shift for Australia’s hospitality businesses and indicate that the sector is gaining momentum,” he stated. The data suggests a renewed consumer appetite for dining out and socialising, providing a much-needed boost to hospitality businesses after a challenging period.

Retail spending also remained strong throughout December, with transactions 38 per cent above the monthly average. This highlights the continued consumer support for discretionary sectors. “While pressures remain for many, this momentum suggests consumers may be more willing to spend, providing a welcome boost for small businesses,” Robson added.